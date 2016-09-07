ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN FITNESS

Back to basics. No gyms, no equipment, no excuses.

Reclaim Your Body

For 99% of our history, humans lived in nature: our bodies are made for it. Modern diets and gyms are a far cry from our ancestry, and our minds and bodies don't play well with them.

Functional training and nutrition plans with Mammoth Hunters reignite our body's ability to work optimally. Using our efficient workouts and diet plans result in a holistic feeling of health and energy. It's in our DNA.

Don't reinvent the wheel: move the way you've learned to over 100,000 years.

Functional Training

The most efficient training program: work out in 7 to 20 minute sessions.

Functional training uses only your body weight and little space, allowing you to workout from anywhere.

Work several muscle groups at once in practical movements that make you feel great in your day to day life.

Nutrition

Eat the best way for your body, your health, and your future you. Get strong, gain muscle, lose weight, feel better.

Personalized nutrition plan with recipes, photos, and weekly shopping lists. Your recipes are made for your specific caloric needs and adjusted for training days.

Community

Got Goals? Be accountable, lean on friends and foster friendly competition. Be twice as likely to meet your goals and keep working out.

Tribes are virtual training groups within Mammoth Hunters. They're fountains of motivation.

Working out in the Tribes community makes you 2x more likely to keep working out.

All on your phone

Even while traveling, juggling appointments, or rushing between diaper changes, you can fit in a workout from anywhere.

Efficient, high intensity workouts give you benefits of long sessions. Workout the way your body evolved to and feel better.

Testimonials

Joan Oliva

I'm a firefighter. Fighting a fire is a lot like a Mammoth Hunters' workout: short bursts when I give it all I can, and it's over quickly.

Training with Mammoth Hunters gives me strength, speed, endurance and flexibility, and it prepares me to do my job and keeps me in shape.

Rosana Querol

I wanted to regain my health: I tried the gym 3x/week, but I hated the whole thing, from the commute to the crowded weight room.

With Mammoth Hunters, it takes 30 minutes from getting off my chair to showering after the workout. I feel more energetic after working my whole body.

Eduardo Rodríguez

The app keeps me motivated. I stick with the training program because I've seen big improvements in how I feel and look.

I've lost some weight, and have gained agility in strength in the lower body and core, which are both critical to participate in the mountain races I love to do.

Our team

Oriol Roda

CEO and Co-Founder

An avid mountaineer and a scientist. In his past life he used to build mathematical models and climb any mountain he saw. Now he chases Mammoths.

Néstor Sánchez

Co-Founder, Training & Health Guru

A lifetime student of physiology, training, biology and more, Nestor Co-Founded MH after developing a new training method and testing it with Oriol.

Xavier Vila

CTO and Co-Founder

Xavier joined the team at an early stage after an enlightening meeting with Nestor and Oriol when he realized that the only path to happiness was Mammoth Hunters.

Meet the whole team